Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares why ‘Thamma’ is special

Apart from all his intense roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has found a film his children can enjoy. The actor, known for his intense performances in several crime drama films, is stepping into a lighter zone with ‘Thamma’, a horror-comedy co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

In a chat with ‘HT City’, Nawaz shared that ‘Thamma’ marks a personal milestone, as it is the first movie his children, Shora and Yani, will be able to watch. “I’m excited about ‘Thamma’ because the world we shot in feels like something out of a fairy tale. And since most of my films aren’t kid-friendly, this is the first one my children can actually watch,” he said humorously.

The teaser for ‘Thamma’, released on August 19, 2025, gives a peek into a world where horror meets humour. It opens with Ayushmann and Rashmika’s characters in a fairytale-like romance, until Nawazuddin’s mysterious presence upends their happy world. ‘Thamma’ seems set to offer something fresh for audiences.

Ayushmann’s character, Alok, is described as ‘Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed’ (the last hope of humanity). Rashmika’s Tadaka represents ‘Roshni ki pehli kiran’ (the first ray of light).

Adding to the buzz, the makers recently released a new track titled ‘Poison Baby’ from the film’s album. The energetic number features none other than Malaika Arora, setting the dance floor ablaze alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar and Divya Kumar, the song’s vibrant beats and visual appeal have already caught fans’ attention. The expectations are high for the horror comedy flick.