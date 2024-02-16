Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he liked ‘Oppenheimer’ for its conversations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently explained why he said that he won’t do smaller roles anymore and would only do the starring roles. Quoting the example of the Oscar-nominated Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’, Siddiqui said that the film had such big actors doing small roles, yet they shone in their parts as they had the opportunity to showcase their craft. But in Bollywood, Nawaz said, that happens only in art films.

During an interview with ‘Galatta Plus’, Nawazuddin said, “In Bollywood, there are big and small roles and my quota of small roles is over. Why should I not do bigger roles now? Every actor who wishes to do bigger and smaller roles is just the beginning. It is fine in the beginning, but every actor wants to do bigger roles. If I tell a star to do a small role in my film, will he ever do it? Or it should be like ‘Oppenheimer’, where such small characters are played by big actors. That is a different kind of cinema.”

‘Oppenheimer’ was released alongside ‘Barbie’ last year and ended up becoming the third-biggest hit of Christopher Nolan’s career.

Further praising Nolan’s film, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star highlighted how Hindi movies lag in delivering conversations by focusing too much on dialogue delivery and a punch in the dialogues.

“I liked the conversations that happened in ‘Oppenheimer’ because here, we have a dialogue-oriented approach. There are good things also, like songs, which have come from our traditional form. But we get too indulgent in dialogue delivery. We are more focused on the punch in the dialogue. We lack conversations, which is the most difficult thing to do in front of the camera,” Nawazuddin opined.