Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to box office failure of his films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently reacted to the box office failure of his back-to-back films. His films 'Photograph', 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' and 'Heropanti 2' didn't perform well at the box office. Talking about it, the actor cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan and said he isn't bothered by the poor performances of his films.

Nawazuddin was last seen in 'Heropanti 2' as the antagonist. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The Ahmed Khan directorial collected only Rs 24 crore at the domestic box office and struggled to maintain its place. It is the sequel to Tiger's 2014 debut film.

Talking about staying relevant despite consecutive flops, Nawazuddin told a leading media house, "Picture chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega."

He said it's his hard work that keeps him going.

"I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether I'm doing my work with honesty. Often, there are so many reasons that a film doesn't work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when a film flops at the box office. We always blame actors by saying, 'Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi'," he continued.

Nawazuddin will be next seen in his upcoming film, 'Haddi'. He also has 'Noorani Chehre', 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' in the pipeline.