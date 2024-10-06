Nawazuddin Siddiqui mocks mindless action films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is miles away from the traditional idea of a Hindi film hero and in the last few years, this has worked in his favour. He recently shared that stereotypical Hindi film heroes have never appealed to him and criticised the kind of films where the hero beats up scores of people and wins the affection of the heroine. Nawazuddin also said that these characters aren’t given any complexity and no one even addresses what they do for a living, but just because they are good-looking, the heroine falls in love with them.

Talking to the ‘YouTube’ channel ‘The Majlis Show’, Nawazuddin was asked about the stereotypical hero ‘entry shot’ and he said, “To tell you the truth, I find it very boring.” He then added, “He will save everyone. He will save the world and the girl will also fall in love with him even if he doesn’t have any other quality. A lot of times in these movies, we don’t know how he makes money or what he does for a living, but the girl is still crazy for him because he looks nice and the girl understands only this quality or he saves her from the goons. He beats up 25 people and the girl gets impressed.”

Nawazuddin questioned what the appeal of such characters is and said, “I still don’t understand the reason as to why the girl is impressed with a guy who beats up 25 people. Is she impressed because he has beaten people up? That’s such a strange thing.”

In the same conversation, he was asked about the kind of roles he likes to perform. The ‘Sacred Games’ actor said that he enjoys playing complex characters who aren’t glorified in the script. “I don’t enjoy flat roles where there is no complexity. I don’t enjoy it too much. I like characters with grey shades, where you can see him as a person.”