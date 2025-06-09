Navjot Singh Sidhu back in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show 3': Feels like coming home again

New Delhi: Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to make his comeback to Kapil Sharma’s comedy show with its third season, the makers announced.

Sidhu was a permanent guest at ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ between 2013 and 2016. He also appeared in the first two seasons of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’ will stream on Netflix from June 21. The streaming platform shared the announcement with a video on its ‘Instagram’ handle.

“Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar with the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh. Watch them in the new season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, streaming from June 21, at 8 PM only on ‘Netflix’,” the caption on the streamer’s ‘X’ read.

Sidhu said returning to the show feels like coming back home. “Coming to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well-wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more,” he said.

“A smile doesn’t cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars and ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is an instrument of god’s goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honoured to be part of it again,” he added.

Sharma said, “Humne promise kiya tha ki har funnyvaar badhega humaara parivaar and I’m so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the ‘chutkules’ (jokes), the ‘shayaris’ (poetry) and ‘masti’ (fun). The ‘mahaul’ (mood) is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple.”

The upcoming season also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.