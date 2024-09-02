Natalie Morales joins 'Grey’s Anatomy' season 21

Los Angeles: Actor Natalie Morales, known for "The Morning Show" and "Dead to Me", is set to feature in the 21st season of "Grey’s Anatomy" in a recurring role.

Morales appeared in the previous season of the long-running medical drama series where she was introduced as Dr Monica Beltran, a new paediatric surgeon at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

According to entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, she will star in the second episode of the ABC show's new season followed by guaranteed six episodes with an option of starring in more later.

"Dr Beltran, a pediatric surgeon who is at the top of her game and knows it. She’s beloved in her field for her great pragmatism and level-headedness and she has a savvy bedside manner with both her little patients as well as their parents. But Dr Beltran doesn’t always see eye to eye with her colleagues and will let nothing get in the way of helping her kids," read the official description of the character.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, "Grey's Anatomy" remains the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history after surpassing "ER" in 2019.