Nandita, Shiboprosad & Srabanti soak in Holi celebrations

Director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay are busy gearing up for the release of their new Bengali film ‘Aamar Boss’ in May 2025. Recently, they launched the first song from ‘Aamar Boss’ at a Holi-themed party. Titled ‘Bawshonto Dekeche Amake’, the song composed by Anupam Roy is a beautiful, heartwarming ode to youth, renewal and the joy of spring. In fact, this is the first film collaboration of Roy and his wife-singer Prashmita Paul since their marriage, thus adding a personal touch to the heartfelt creation.

‘Aamar Boss’ brings back the iconic actress Rakhee Gulzar to Bengali films after a hiatus. The film also stars Shruti Das, Souraseni Maitra, Avery Singha Roy, Aishwarya Sen, Uma Banerjee, Kanchan Mallick and Gaurab Chatterjee. “Shooting this song was an unforgettable experience and we are thankful to everyone involved for bringing their best to the project,” said Mukhopadhyay.