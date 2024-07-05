Nandita Das joins the fight against the vaping menace

In a significant move to address youth vaping, actor-filmmaker Nandita Das has thrown her weight behind ‘Mothers Against Vaping’. This coalition of mothers, aiming to counter the vaping menace, boasts an ensemble of influential figures like Baichung Bhutia, Deepa Malik, Dutee Chand, Neha Dhupia and Kushboo Sundar.

Expressing her concern, Das emphasised the alarming rise of modern tobacco devices among children and youth.

“As a mother of a teenager, I am deeply worried about the growing prevalence of these harmful addictions. It’s an issue that demands immediate collective action,” she said. Das elaborated on the importance of logical and compassionate dialogue with youngsters to make them understand the dangers of such devices.

She further stressed the need to empower teenagers to withstand peer pressure and make informed, healthy decisions.

“Highlighting research from the journal ‘Tobacco Control’, the group pointed out the elevated risks of uranium, lead and cadmium exposure among vapers, especially those using sweet-flavored categories,” noted the statement from ‘Mothers Against Vaping’.

The group also raised concerns about the chemical poisoning risks posed by extended usage sessions of new-age tobacco devices.