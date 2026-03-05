Nana Patekar makes OTT debut in Prakash Jha’s political thriller

The rise of OTT has brought forth several actors to the forefront. It has rejuvenated the careers of many yesteryear celebrities and many newcomers have tasted success and fame due to this powerful medium. Now, veteran actor Nana Patekar is all set to make his OTT debut with the socio-political thriller ‘Sankalp’.

Inspired by the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta chronicles, the series reimagines political strategy for modern India, where classrooms are replaced. Anchored by Nana, the series also boasts a formidable ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubrra Sait and Kranti Prakash Jha in pivotal roles.

Directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, the series is set between the political nerve centres and introduces Ma’at Saab, an influential educator whose authority rests on values, loyalty and unwavering devotion. “Playing Ma’at saab has been a huge learning experience and it led me to explore a new dimension. It’s a character layered with silence, conflict and consequences. Working again with Prakash Jha is always special because he tells stories that don’t spell everything out. They mirror the world as it is and they stay with you,” said the ‘Prahaar’ actor.

‘Sankalp’ will stream for free from March 11 on ‘Amazon MX Player’.