Nana Patekar gets candid about his bond with Prakash Jha

‘Amazon MX Player’ recently launched ‘Sankalp’, a gripping socio-political thriller that delves into the layered world of power, mentorship and ideology.

Directed by National Award-Winning filmmaker Prakash Jha and produced by ‘PJP Productions’ in partnership with ‘Jio Studios’, the series is headlined by Nana Patekar alongside a powerhouse cast featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Neeraj Kabi, Sanjay Kapoor and Kranti Prakash Jha in pivotal roles.

As the show sparks conversation, Nana Patekar reflected on the intangible energy that shaped the experience behind the scenes.

Opening up about his time on set, the veteran actor shared, “Mein sach kehta hu woh kya hota hai ke shaam ko aap jaake khaana banao, sab unit saatme bethta hai gappe maar rahe hai aur kha rahe hai. Toh woh jo ek bond band jaata hai na, toh woh set pe badi aasaani ho jaati hai. Logon ko lagta hai sirf khaana bana hai. Khaana nahi banta sirf, woh family ban jaati hai (I’m telling you the truth - what happens is that in the evening, you go and cook dinner and the entire unit sits together - chatting, laughing and eating. So, that bond that forms - it makes things on the set much easier. People think that it is merely food being prepared. But it isn't just food that is being made - a family is being built).”

Further adding to his friendship with Prakash Jha, he said, “Ek dusri ki achi aur buri baatein malum ho jaati hai na, toh phir dosti ban jaati hai. Hum uska zikar nahi karte hai ke tujhme yeh kharabhi hai. Woh jo hai usi ke saath usne apna liya hai mujhe. Jitni bhi kamiyaan mujh mein hain, uske saath toh badi aasani ho jaati hai (Once you get to know each other’s good and bad points - that’s when a friendship is formed. I don’t dwell on the fact that you have this flaw; he has accepted me exactly as I am. With all the flaws I have, things become remarkably easy with him).”

‘Sankalp’ promises a tense, thought-provoking ride, where belief, ambition, and power constantly collide, and nothing stays black and white for long.