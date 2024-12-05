Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married

New Delhi: Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad.

Held at the groom's family's ‘Annapurna Studios’, the grand wedding is the first major celebration to take place since the unveiling of the statue of Chaitanya's grandfather and Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao, commemorating the actor-producer's birth centenary.

Chaitanya's father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared the first pictures of Chaitanya, 38, and Sobhita, 32, as husband and wife on his official ‘X’ page.

"Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay and welcome to the family dear Sobhita - you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," Nagarjuna captioned his post.

"This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni," he added.

According to a press release, while the nuptials took place during the auspicious ‘muhuratam’ of 8:13 pm, the ceremony will continue rituals until 1 am.

In the photos shared by Nagarjuna, the bride was dressed in a golden silk saree with traditional jewellery and the groom wore a classic kurta with ‘pattu pancha’ (a type of dhoti).

Chaitanya and Sobhita, who got engaged in August, were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.