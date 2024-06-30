‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in important roles, has been getting a great response from the audience. While the film witnesses heavy footfalls as well as strong word of mouth, many stars from the South industry also have praised the Nag Ashwin directorial. Superstar Rajnikanth praised the movie on social media and even said that he is eagerly waiting for part two. Other than Rajini, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda and Yash also hailed the film.

Taking to ‘X’, Rajnikanth wrote, “Watched ‘Kalki’. Wow! What an epic movie! Director Nag Ashwin has taken Indian cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friends Aswini Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and the team of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Eagerly await part 2. God Bless.”

‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note appreciating ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, “Kudos to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team. Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend Prabhas Garu for empowering this epic. Entertaining super-heroic presence. Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational… no words. Adulations to our Kamal Haasan sir looking forward to more in the next. Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning. Disha Patani, attractive presence dear. Compliments to all the artists and the technical crew, especially in cinematography, art, costumes, editing and makeup. All praises to ‘Vyjayanthi Films’ and Ashwini Dutt garu Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema. Captain Nag Ashwin Garu has left every single movie lover in awe. Commendation to a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation. At last, a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also shared how ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ left them mind blown. Deverakonda wrote on ‘X’, “Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say. Overwhelmed Indian cinema new level unlocked. What the hell was that? I hope it makes 1000 crores and more.” Mandanna lauded Nag Ashwin and shared, “Oh my freaking God! Nag Ashwin you are a beautiful genius! Incredible!! Congratulations ‘Kalki’. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it…God! What a film!”