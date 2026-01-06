‘Naache Naache’ roars in: ‘The RajaSaab’ Unleashes Dance Anthem

As anticipation around ‘The RajaSaab’ continues to snowball into a full-blown phenomenon, the film’s music album has dropped its most explosive offering yet. ‘Naache Naache’ is a mood, a memory and a mass moment rolled into one. With this release, ‘The RajaSaab’ signals loud and clear that it’s not only aiming to dominate the box office, but also the dance floors.

A remake of a track that stayed etched in the hearts of an entire generation, ‘Naache Naache’ returns with a rebellious new-age swagger. Visually, the song starring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, is a retro-glam rebellion. Silver bling, high-voltage styling and pulsating choreography set the tone as the cast lets loose, pulling off their sharpest moves with unapologetic flair. The aesthetic leans into nostalgia, but the energy is fiercely contemporary.

The song was unveiled amid huge fanfare, turning its launch into an event in itself. The spotlight shone bright on the film’s leading ladies, Malavika, Nidhhi and Riddhi, who brought glamour, grace and firepower to the celebration. Joining them were director Maruthi and music maestro Thaman S, the man responsible for re-engineering a cult favourite into today’s biggest dance anthem. “This song represents the spirit of ‘The RajaSaab’ - fearless, flamboyant and full of life. We didn’t want to play it safe. The idea was to take something familiar and inject it with rebellion and glamour,” said Maruthi.

For Thaman S, the track was both a challenge and a thrill. Reflecting on reinventing a classic, the composer shared, “Some songs stay with people forever and that’s a blessing, but also a huge responsibility. With ‘Naache Naache’, I wanted to preserve its infectious hook while giving it a powerful, rebellious soundscape. It’s louder, bolder and meant to explode in theatres. This is a song that gives and demands energy from the audience.”

Producer Vishwa Prasad of ‘People Media Factory’ described ‘The RajaSaab’ as the biggest film produced by the banner so far. “In Hindi cinema, we began our journey with ‘Karthikeya 2’. Last year, we followed it up with ‘Jaat’ and ‘Mirai’. Now, we are coming with ‘The RajaSaab’. This is the largest movie we have made so far. You will see Prabhas sir in a look reminiscent of his pre-Baahubali days. The film has fun, comedy, romance and you certainly won’t miss the action,” he said.

Directed and written by Maruthi, ‘The RajaSaab’ also stars Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani and is slated to release on January 9 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.