My work as an actor should get more recognition: Rituparna

In an industry where a new star is born every Friday, Rituparna Sengupta has not just survived, she has reigned. For over 30 years, she’s been one of the most loved faces in Bengali cinema. And she’s not slowing down. Whether it’s ‘Ajogyo’, ‘Puratawn’ or her latest, ‘Madam Sengupta’, her films continue to spark conversations. But beyond the glitz and glamour, Rituparna is also someone who wears her heart on her sleeve. She knows it, too. She’s emotional. Some of her decisions haven’t always worked out and she’s seen betrayal from people she once trusted. But one thing has stayed constant - her belief in her work and her audience. That’s what she falls back on. And whenever a film of hers is released, she makes sure it gets the spotlight it deserves.

This year’s been especially special for her as a producer. ‘Puratawn’ marked a big milestone - she brought Sharmila Tagore back to Bengali films after ages. The audience welcomed it with open arms. And there’s more on the way. She has an exciting mix of Bengali and Hindi projects lined up and is already cooking up ideas for her next production. In the middle of all this, she’s also a hands-on mom to two grown-up kids and is constantly on the move, between Kolkata, Mumbai and Singapore.

It’s a rainy evening in South Kolkata when we catch up with her at her home. Her house is buzzing. She’s making sure the staff has eaten, her friends upstairs are comfortable and even with all the ‘Madam Sengupta’ promotions going on, she listens patiently to her daughter Rishona, who’s giving her a gentle tutorial on social media dos and don’ts. ‘Millennium Post’ chats with Rituparna on her personal and professional journey. Excerpts:

What would you like to tell your younger self after all these years?

Work, work and work till you drop.

Would you like to change anything about your career?

Honestly, I don’t know. I’m quite confused about that. What’s the ‘right’ way to go about it anyway? No one really knows. It’s always trial and error. I just want to keep doing good work, whether as a producer, actor or any creative role I take up. I keep at it. Maybe I’ll find success. Maybe I won’t, but I can’t sit idle.

You didn’t have a smooth sail in the industry. For a long time, big production houses didn’t approach you and you kept working with new actors and directors.

I continue working with new actors, new productions and new directors. What’s interesting is that many of those who started with me are doing well today. But that’s how it is. Everyone needs a starting point. I was once a newcomer, too - someone gave me a chance. So, I try to do the same. And when they succeed, some remember it; some don’t. But that doesn’t affect my positivity.

I always try to focus on results. Whether it’s a super hit, an average performer or a failure, there’s always been a result. I’ve never stopped working. I try to choose subjects carefully. Sometimes my decisions turn out right, sometimes wrong and that’s only human. But yes, there are times I wish some of the best opportunities would come my way, too. Because I honestly feel my work as an actor deserves even more recognition.

What I’ve learnt over all these years is that you just can’t stop. You’ve got to keep moving. You have to keep dreaming.

Like ‘Puratawn’ with Sharmila Tagore. That was your dream project, right?

Absolutely. Sharmila ji wanted to do a Bengali film and we had a script that could truly justify her acting prowess. The film was recently screened at the New York Indian Film Festival and we received so much love.

So, when something like ‘Madam Sengupta’ comes your way, do you feel equally motivated?

If a role excites me, I’ll do it, simple as that. Because at the end of the day, I’m an actor first, producer later. Acting is my core and I feel my craft still deserves more recognition. I want my journey as an actor to continue evolving and flourishing.

What do you still look for in the script?

I’d never played a cartoonist before and that really excited me in ‘Madam Sengupta’. Also, I wanted to work with Rahul Bose again after ‘Anuranan’ (2006). And then there’s the brilliant Ananya Chatterjee. I had actually suggested her name for the role of ‘Annapurna’ and look at how brilliantly she has performed. She’s outstanding in ‘Madam Sengupta’ too. I also have faith in Sayantan Ghosal as a director. Among the younger lot, he’s carving out a space of his own and I like that.

Looks like ‘Madam Sengupta’ has franchise potential.

Yes, I think so. It’s not just about an investigator - it’s a story of a mother and daughter, too. I always try to pick subjects that bring something different to the table.

Almost all top Bengali actors have turned producers. Is that a healthy trend for the industry?

I’m not sure. But think about this: what’s happening to the producers? I started producing way back. I had a dance company called ‘Bhavna Aaj O Kal’. We began by making short films and then transitioned to features with ‘Potadar Kirti’. Back then, I thought that if I became a producer, new directors and technicians would benefit.

If you look closely, I didn’t work with big names as a producer until ‘Puratawn’. But I’ve still managed to produce some good films like ‘Ahaa Re’, ‘Puratawn’ and I was associated with ‘Icche’, which was the debut film of Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy.

I get that actors eventually want to do their own thing. But I believe this industry needs more dedicated producers. If you notice, I’ve worked with many new producers over the years because I truly feel producers should stick around. They should invest, grow and get returns from the industry.

After a long gap, you’re doing a Bollywood project with Hansal Mehta.

Yes. I’ve signed a web show with Hansal Mehta. It’s a special appearance, but I liked the character. I’m also waiting on a few other Hindi releases this year, like ‘Kaal Trighori’ by Nitin Vaidya and a love story, titled ‘Salt’. In Bengali, there’s ‘Goodbye Mountain’ by Indrasish Acharya, starring my ‘Puratawn’ co-actor Indraneil Sengupta. I’ve just started shooting for ‘Korpur’, a Bengali political thriller by Arindam Sil.

Reel vs Real

These days, actors are often cast based on their ‘Instagram’ following.

We all need to be on ‘Instagram’ now as professionals. It’s the need of the hour. Many people earn through it and I respect that. But acting is much more than just follower count. Acting in a reel is not the same as acting in a film.

Do you take tips from your daughter on ‘Instagram’?

Oh yes, both my son and daughter are always after me, telling me what to do, what not to.

(Here, her daughter Rishona smiles and says, “Mom should do less on ‘Instagram’. Less is more!”)