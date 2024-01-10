My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said that he will experiment with a ‘lot of genres’ and consolidate his status as a theatrical hero for his audience in 2024.

The ‘Bala’ star said, “I’m going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering a quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”

“Delivering a shared community watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience member. I have always chosen my films, keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas,” the actor added.

Ayushmann Khurrana has multiple projects in the bag already but has not revealed the details, as there is a plan to announce these films individually.

“In 2024, I’m going to follow my gut even more. I’m thrilled to share my line-up with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement,” he further said.