Taapsee Pannu’s latest interview has given her fans a peek into her current state of mind, after her marriage to longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe. In an interview with ‘Elle’, which is the actor’s first to get published after her hush-hush wedding, she talked about how she’s learnt to enjoy life beyond work.

“At this point, I feel my professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure that taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now. So, I don’t want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time,” Taapsee said.

She added, “There will always be people around you who have more or less than you and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top’. I’ve realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head.”

The veil of secrecy surrounding Taapsee’s wedding lifted on Wednesday as the first video of her marriage to longtime beau Mathias Boe surfaced online, delighting fans worldwide.

Although the actor is yet to officially confirm the nuptials that reportedly took place in March in Udaipur, the recently leaked wedding video online offers a tantalising glimpse into the festivities. In the revealed footage, Taapsee, adorned in a striking vermilion ensemble, embellished with red ‘chooda’ and traditional ‘kaleere’, can be seen making her bridal entrance on the song ‘Kothe Te Aa Mahiya’, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu and their entourage of close friends. The ceremony, which exuded a joyous ambience, featured the couple exchanging garlands amidst cheers and music.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’.