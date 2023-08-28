My parents are legends: Esha Deol

Esha Deol is on cloud nine as her short film ‘Ek Duaa’ got a special mention in the category of ‘Non-Feature Films’ at the 69th National Film Awards. After an official announcement was made, Esha wrote a heartfelt note on her ‘Instagram’ handle.

In an interview with a leading media house, the actor also revealed how her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, reacted to this prestigious honour.

In the interview, Esha Deol was asked about her parents’ reaction to Ek Duaa’s National Award mention: “We always want our parents’ blessings no matter what we do in our lives. We want their approval. Even as a mother, I encourage, support and bless my kids. It’s very important. So, when I took up a sensitive subject like ‘Ek Duaa’, they both told me to go ahead and do it.”

Deol further revealed how her parents were worried about ‘scrutiny’ on her career.

“My parents are legends. Somewhere, they’ve always felt that way since they’re so big. Their seed, who joins the same profession, will always be looked at with scrutiny. So, they were very happy,” she added.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively with ‘IndiaToday.in’, Esha shared her thoughts on ‘Ek Duaa’ getting a special mention at the National Film Awards: “I am over the moon. I keep pinching myself to believe that this is actually happening. When you get appreciation, it’s obviously a good feeling. It definitely takes a while to digest what’s happening in reality. More than anything else, this movie was my first time as a producer and I have a complete feeling that this film needs to reach more people, especially in our country, as it deals with female foeticide. It’s something that I feel as a human being and as a woman: ‘If I can get this out there, it’s a small effort for such a big issue’. For it to get recognised on such a big level as the National Film Awards, I think I’m giving myself a pat on the back.”

On the work front, Esha was last seen in ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’.