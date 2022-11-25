'My journey hasn't been a conventional one'

Bollywood actor Alaya F, who is all set for her next film, 'Freddy', recently talked about how there is no end to creative explorations when it comes to acting.

"My favourite part about the job is that you get to experiment with so many different genres, so many different characters and so many different types of storytelling," she said.

The actor added, "I have shot three films since my first and each one is very different from the other, so I'm really excited for the audience to see me really push myself with each project."

"My journey in the industry hasn't been a very conventional one, so why should my film choices be conventional? I want to keep surprising people and I really hope I can do justice to all the opportunities I've been given since 'Jawaani Jaaneman'," she further shared.

Kartik Aaryan's most awaited 'Freddy' is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'.

'Disney+ Hotstar' recently announced their upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller 'Freddy'.

Produced by 'Balaji Telefilms Ltd', 'NH Studioz' and 'Northern Lights Films', directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2.