'My journey has been a rollercoaster ride'

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who ventured into Bollywood in 2010 opposite Salman Khan with ‘Veer’, is all praise for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as it was he who launched her into the film industry.

In an interview with a leading media house, Zareen Khan shared that her journey has been a rollercoaster ride.

The Bollywood actor said that she is somebody who never dreamed of being a part of this industry. The actor thanked Salman Khan for giving her the opportunity. She never thought that she could be a part of the film world without him.

Elaborating further, Zareen Khan further added that she did not have to struggle to enter into films, but her real struggle started after she became part of it.

The actor added that she does not come from a filmy background, so it took her a while to understand how this industry works. Zareen Khan went on to say further that she is still learning. But today, she is much better than she was when she just came.

For the audience, Zareen Khan is best known for movies like ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Ready’ and ‘Hate Story 3’ and was last seen in ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ in 2021.