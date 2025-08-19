My goal is to position Bengali films where comparisons don’t exist: Dev

Even three months ago, Dev wasn’t sure if ‘Dhumketu’ would ever hit theatres. His first production, a Bengali film, had been gathering dust for 10 years. Yet, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, ‘Dhumketu’ was always closest to his heart. It was the project that let him break free from the ‘remake’ mould and prove he was more than just song, dance and action. It was also his last film with Subhashree, the much-loved on-and off-screen pair in Bengali cinema. Over the years, the two walked different paths, but Dev never lost faith in the film. And when ‘Dhumketu’ finally released, it didn’t just arrive - it created history. From record advance bookings to 2 am housefull shows, the film broke records. In just four days, it collected Rs 10.16 crore at the box office, a number unheard of in Bengali cinema.

“No one expected ‘Dhumketu’ to get this kind of love. We knew we had made a good film, but never imagined such frenzy,” said Dev, his voice a mix of relief and joy. “Today, people across generations are thronging theatres. I’m glad it is released now. I always knew ‘Dhumketu’ was ahead of its time and this moment was just right for it,” he said.

But even as the film roars at the box office, another pressure looms large. His next big release, ‘Raghu Dakat’, arrives this Durga Puja and expectations are sky-high. “For me, every day is a struggle - a struggle to think bigger and to grow as an actor and producer. I can’t keep repeating myself. Yes, I’ve already done ‘Raghu Dakat’ and ‘Projapoti 2’ this year. But what about 2026? I need to rack my brains for something larger and better,” Dev admitted.

From visiting flood-prone Ghatal as a TMC MP to reuniting with Subhashree on stage after a decade, to pushing ‘Dhumketu’ into record-breaking territory, ‘megastar’ Dev is balancing it all. In a chat with ‘Millennium Post’, he talked about films, politics and what drives him to keep raising the bar.

You’ve been juggling so much lately - from visiting Ghatal with CM to sharing the stage with Subhashree and then promoting ‘Dhumketu’. But when people troll you over Ghatal, does it sting?

Honestly, the people of Ghatal know what I do for them. Otherwise, why would they choose me again and that too by such a big margin? If there had been doubts, I wouldn’t have won. But politics always comes with blame games and many survive only on that. I’ve never believed in such politics. My focus is on what I’ve promised to do.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already earmarked Rs 500 crore in the budget for the Ghatal Master Plan. We are constantly working on the project. Also, let’s not forget how heavy rainfall is affecting every state. The moment something goes wrong in a constituency, people blame the representative and that’s fair. But I know I’m honest with my commitment. I’ll try to complete the project before time.

Recently, after Tollywood representatives and you met minister Aroop Biswas, the state made it mandatory to screen Bengali films in prime time. This was a long-pending demand.

This was the biggest fight. I even told the CM in Ghatal that this ‘dadagiri’ of Hindi films happens only in Bengal. In Maharashtra or South India, they can’t do that. And this wasn’t just about ‘Dhumketu’; it was about the entire Bengali film industry. We are not a dead industry. We are moving forward, both in content and at the box office. It was a fight worth fighting. When you lead from the front, you become the face of the fight. But more than that, it was about respect for Bengali cinema.

Our fight was against Bollywood and South films. The audience deserves the choice to watch Bengali films in prime time. Whether they watch in the morning, evening or night should be their call, but our films should at least be there. In the history of Bengali cinema, no shows ever went housefull at 2 am or 7 am.

But ‘Khadaan’, too, had 2 am shows?

Yes, we started the trend with ‘Khadaan’ (2024). But let’s not forget ‘Khadaan’ was a mass entertainer. ‘Dhumketu’ wasn’t exactly a mass film, but it has now become a mass moment. It has turned into an emotion. For the last 10 years, not just us but the audience, too, was part of the journey. I just asked the exhibitors to trust the film. Then came the advance opening, which broke all records. Soon, I started getting calls from exhibitors asking for 6:30 am shows. Even we couldn’t imagine ‘Dhumketu’ would create this madness. But I believe this frenzy is only the beginning - the beginning of a new era for Bengali cinema.

The Dev-Subhashree craze at the Nazrul Mancha and Boro Ma Naihati event went through the roof. Both of you even said you’d work together again if the script is right. Any thoughts on that?

Honestly, I don’t know right now. ‘Dhumketu’ wasn’t easy - first as a film to make and then to release. It was my very first production and when your debut production gets stalled for 10 years, you can imagine how it feels. But the film was kept alive by the fans. Their prayers have worked. At Nazrul Mancha, I saw people in tears seeing Subhashree and me on stage together. Fan culture has almost disappeared in Bengal, but I’m glad we could revive it.

In Bengali cinema, there have been popular pairs like Uttam-Suchitra, Prosenjit-Rituparna, Jeet-Koel and yours with Subhashree. How important are hit pairs today?

Honestly, it’s very difficult now. Earlier, mass entertainers made it easier to establish a pair. Today, cinema is different. For example, if I’m doing ‘Pradhan’, there’s no such song sequence for me to romance a heroine. So, establishing a pair is difficult. At the fan event, we specifically chose songs that celebrated our (Dev-Subhashree) pairing. But now, films are no longer built around pairs. That era has changed.

While many A-listers from Bengal went to Mumbai, you’ve always stayed back.

I’m following my dream. I want to take Bengali cinema to a level where there’s no comparison with any other industry. Today, ‘Dhumketu’, a film with a budget of Rs 4 crore, has stood strong against films from Bollywood and the South made with Rs 350-Rs 400 crore budgets. Of course, everyone wants to grow. For some, growth means going to Mumbai and that’s fine. But I feel I can grow my industry by staying here. I’d rather be king of my own kingdom than a small player in a bigger one.

If it’s about money, I’m happy with what I earn. If it’s about fame, I’m more than happy. The love and following I have here keep me going. I also feel responsible toward the industry that gave me everything. When you carry that responsibility, you think differently. If tomorrow I get a good opportunity in Mumbai, I may take it. But even then, I’ll make sure my work benefits Bengali cinema.

You shot ‘Dhumketu’ 10 years ago, but it was dubbed recently. Wasn’t it tough to match emotions after so long?

Not really. In fact, dubbing has become easier for me over the years. I’m more experienced now and my voice has matured. That helps me play both innocence and depth more convincingly.

20 Years and Counting

Next year marks 20 years of you in Bengali cinema. Do you ever look back at your films?

No, I don’t. But my mother does. She’s my ‘Facebook’ hero. She reads all the comments, forwards memes about me and even likes them. (Laughs)

Up next is ‘Raghu Dakat’, another much-discussed film. Any plans for a pan-India release?

Actually, Srikant da (Mohta) and Moni da (Mahendra Soni) of SVF are handling distribution for ‘Raghu Dakat’. I was under pressure for ‘Dhumketu’. But today, ‘Dhumketu’ is a cult film. And with ‘Dhumketu’ becoming a rage, I know the pressure will only increase with ‘Raghu Dakat’.