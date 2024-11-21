‘My father was completely against me entering the film industry’

Bhumi Pednekar appeared stunningly at the International Film Festival of India 2024 in Goa. While on a panel discussion, she shared insights into her Bollywood career. During the chat, she not only spoke about her breakout role in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, but also touched upon the evolving dynamics of the film industry. With the actress getting ready to celebrate her 10 years in the industry, she made a surprise revelation that her father had his reservations about her joining films.

Offering a candid look back at her debut film, which challenged conventional norms and resonated deeply with audiences, Bhumi said, “I think ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ is a very special film, not just to me, but also because it connected so deeply with people. It’s still the first thing that they come and tell me.”

Further reflecting on breaking the mould with her role, she added, “When the film happened, I was so pleasantly surprised because I was a Hindi film heroine, in a ‘Yash Raj movie’, who is not going to look like any of the girls that they have cast in their films before. I wondered how I was going to become a female lead. But I fortunately became an actor in a time when the way I looked was secondary and what I gave on screen was primary. I’m so fortunate to have had all these opportunities and just the platform.”

The actress also opened up about her father’s initial apprehension about her joining the film industry.