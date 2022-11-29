Will Smith, who is looking forward to the release of his slavery drama, 'Emancipation', is worried that the efforts of the film's team might get jeopardised due to his actions. The Hollywood actor infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022 after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though Smith expressed his 'deep remorse' for the slap in the past, the movie-going audience still hasn't forgotten about it. The actor felt that there might be some people who would not be ready to watch him on the screen yet.

Speaking to 'Variety', the actor said, "I completely understand. If someone is not ready, I'd absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready."

But he also added that he is concerned about the 'Emancipation' team, who have worked hard on the film.

"My deepest concern is my team. Director Antoine Fuqua has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers and my deepest hope is that my actions don't penalise my team," Smith expressed.

Apple TV's film 'Emancipation', featuring Will Smith in the lead role, focuses on a man named Peter Smith, who escapes the shackles of slavery. Antoinie Fuqua's film is based on the true story of an escaped slave known in history as 'Whipped Peter'. The film will release on December 9.