My conviction failed: Milap Zaveri

Milap Zaveri's last theatrical film, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' failed at the box office. The film couldn't gain good numbers at the box office. The film recently clocked a year at the box office, after which Milap took to his 'Instagram' handle to pen a lengthy note about life after a film doesn't work.

Elaborating further to a news portal, Milap shared that a failing film is like the 'death of a baby'. "You are heartbroken. The project is like your child, something that you nurture. In the initial period, you feel very low and sad," he confessed.

He added that one gets to know their real friends and well-wishers during low phases like his. He realised who his real friends were during this tough phase. Milap shared that when one succeeds, everybody is your friend and well-wisher.

"But people who are with you then, when you fail, if they keep supporting you, they are the true people in your life. Even failure has a positive side and silver lining. You come to know who matters in your life and who you matter too. That's the rule of life in any profession anywhere in the world, success is always embraced. When you fail, you take that person for granted," Milap told a leading media house.

He added that actor-couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, actor Shaad Randhawa, producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Manoj Bajpayee were a handful of people who stood by him in the past year.

Milap's 'Instagram' post went on to read, "A year since 'Satyameva Jayate 2' released and failed at the box office. We gave it our sweat, blood and tears in the middle of the pandemic. A huge cast and crew who were amazing. The film didn't work commercially and I take full and sole responsibility for that. My conviction failed. But I will always be proud of it. I will always love and cherish the process of making it with the people I loved. This past year has been tough. One failure eclipsed the successes like 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Marjavaan' of the past."

He added, "Those who answered phones in a jiffy now let it ring out. Many lessons have been learnt. Many walked away. And many stood by me when the going was hard. But a phoenix always rises from the ashes. Like I once told someone, 'Mujh mein itna talent hai ki main apna ukhaad loonga," and I will. Coz there are still many who believe in me. Who still believes I will fight back and come back even stronger."