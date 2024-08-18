My career takes priority right now: Vedang Raina

‘The Archies’ star Vedang Raina addressed the buzz surrounding his rumoured relationship with co-star Khushi Kapoor. The actor, who is now preparing for his upcoming film ‘Jigra’, recently discussed how his career focus had impacted his dating life.

Amidst speculation about his relationship with Khushi Kapoor, Vedang revealed that his personal life has taken a back seat as he prioritises his career.

Talking to ‘GQ India’, Vedang admitted, “My dating life right now is taking a back seat because I’m focused on my career.”

He elaborated that he prefers to keep his personal and professional lives separate, emphasising his commitment to achieving his career goals.

Vedang Raina acknowledged that dating could be significant, but he believes that focusing on what truly matters is crucial. He expressed that while dating is not inherently a hurdle, the current demands of his career and public recognition have made it more challenging.

The actor mentioned that his social interactions have decreased since gaining fame. He explained, “The dynamic has shifted - people might recognise me, but socially, my life has taken a hit.” This shift contrasts with his school and college days when he had more time to spend with friends.