Ali Fazal has been working in many Hollywood films lately, but his Indian audience still loves him as Guddu from ‘Mirzapur’. In a recent chat, he shared that he was first offered the role of Munna.

In a chat with ‘Jist’, Ali shared that even though he believed that Munna was a more author-backed character, he chose to do Guddu because he believed he could bring more to it. “I wasn’t even offered Guddu first. I was offered Munna. I said, ‘This is a very author-backed role and it’s a great role, but I think I can bring something more to Guddu’.”

He then shared that even for Guddu’s look, he almost fought with his director because he couldn’t imagine the character with a full head of hair. “For Guddu, I had to almost fight with my director at the time because I didn’t see him having hair.”

He also shared that since he was required to bulk up for the role, he didn’t take any protein shakes or any other additives but just made changes to his diet and worked out. “The most boring time in my life was working out for ‘Mirzapur’. I couldn’t sleep. We would work out for three hours every day and while doing that, you have to maintain your peace because we are creators. I refused using the wrong means.”

Ali said that when he walked on the set on the first day, he felt a bit insecure. “My biggest insecurity became the coolest thing about ‘Mirzapur’, which was that I always felt I wasn’t ready with my body. So, I started hunching and I would be very insecure. The first time I walked on the set, the director praised my walk. He said, ‘Genius. Keep it’. But where’s it coming from? Everyone is constantly watching you,” he shared.

Ali said that he was quite insecure while filming the part. The third season of the show will be released later this year.