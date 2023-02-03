'My biggest fear is being construed as the debut film of a Kapoor'

Actor Zahan Kapoor, late Shashi Kapoor’s grandson and Kunal Kapoor-Sheena Sippy’s son, made his Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s ‘Faraaz’. Opening up about his debut, Zahan said that his biggest fear is being construed as the debut film of a ‘Kapoor’ and also spoke about his privileges and tough times.

In an interview with a leading daily, Zahan said, “My biggest fear is this being construed as the debut film of a Kapoor. If you are coming in with that expectation, you will be disappointed.”

The actor said that one should be aware of reality despite coming from a privileged background.

“No one is putting me on a magazine cover before my debut film. We have to earn our place. I was taught that despite our privilege, we have to be responsible and aware of the reality that surrounds us. My father is an ad filmmaker and when he started working, we weren’t in a good position, financially. His story was independent of his father’s and I hope mine is independent too,” he said.

He continued, “He often jokes that he could tell how my grandfather’s career was going by the number of bouquets that would come home on his birthday. The biggest advantage is not the family, but the privilege to make our own choices. My family is proud of me.”