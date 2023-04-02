Musicians should definitely jam with each other: Rashmeet Kaur

New Delhi: The possibilities are endless when artistes collaborate, said singer Rashmeet Kaur, one of the musicians who has lent her voice to Coke Studio Bharat’s latest song, ‘Taqdeer’.

Released last week, ‘Taqdeer’ marries the age-old tradition of ‘bait-baazi’ (a game of Urdu poetry) with Rajasthani folk, Punjabi beats, country blues and hip hop as it brings alive the iconic romance of star-crossed lovers Heer-Ranjha. She brought Punjabi philosopher Bulleh Shah’s poetry to the song, which was put together by producer-composer Donn Bhat.

“People should collaborate more and they should definitely jam with each other. The possibilities are endless. Rajasthani, Punjabi and hip-hop; music from every place converged as if it were ‘taqdeer’ (fate). You can visualise a lot of things while listening to the song. Be more open to music,” Kaur, best known for the song ‘Bajre da Sitta’, told the top news agency.

But the destiny of ‘Taqdeer’ was set in motion much before the singer-songwriter boarded the song.

Other featured artists on the foot-tapping number are veteran vocalist Sakur Khan, who belongs to Rajasthan’s ‘Manganiyar’ folk community and hip-hop artist Prabh Deep.

Khan and his ancestors have been singing this Sufi song, ‘Taqdeer Banayo Faqeer’ about Heer-Ranjha for centuries now, he said, adding that joining forces with Bhat has only helped him showcase his art to listeners the world over.