Music maestro Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

The celebrated music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a hospital in Kolkata, has passed away. The 55-year-old artist, was on a ventilator and was receiving oxygen support. The musician's health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month. The 55-year-old from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a subsequent stage, he opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata