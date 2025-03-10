Music industry took me far away from myself: Lady Gaga

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recently shared that she had to ‘endure a lot’ during her early days of fame.

The 38-year-old musician, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, emerged on the music scene in the late 2000s with hits such as ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Bad Romance’ but admitted that all that success ‘took her far away’ from herself. She was ‘hardened’ by her experience, reported ‘Female First UK’.

However, things are very different these days. She told ‘The Sunday Times’, “I’m just a much more stable, healthy human than I was for the last 20 years. The music industry took over my life when I was younger. It took me far away from myself and I had to endure a lot and it hardened me, for sure. It took me a while to find my feet.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Disease’ hitmaker, who has just released her seventh studio album ‘Mayhem’, also noted that her own authenticity comes through when she is able to be ‘fully expressive’ in herself, even if she may have been ‘criticised’ for being different when she first came to prominence.

“People say ‘Why doesn’t she play the game anymore?’ So, what used to be considered inauthentic of me is now how people know me, but I am at my most authentic when fully expressive. I’ve been criticised for being weird or different. Since the start of my career, I’ve been asked, ‘What’s your style? How can we define you?’ And my earliest music was definable as me,” she said.

The singer added, “But soon it’s viewed as a machine and a business. Well, my music has always been under my control. Since I was 17, I never allowed anyone to control that. But then you’re surrounded by systems figuring out how to monetise and market you, to turn you into an enterprise.”