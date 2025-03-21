Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik says he's clinically depressed

New Delhi: Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik on Thursday said he is clinically depressed and that his self-worth has been diminished by actions of "near and dear ones".

In a lengthy note on ‘Instagram’, the music director blamed his parents, composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyoti Malik, for creating a gulf between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik.

"Today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too, but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes. I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," Amaal wrote in the now-deleted post.

"Journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another..." he said about his relationship with Armaan.

In the post, Amaal further said he is "stepping away from these personal ties" and that his interactions with his family will be strictly professional from now on.

"This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength," he wrote.

Amaal made his debut as a music composer with the Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho" and also made a name for himself through scoring music for films such as "Khoobsurat", "Roy", "Kapoor & Sons" and "M.S. Dhoni : The Untold Story".

His brother Armaan has sung several songs composed by Amaal, including "Naina", "Buddhu Sa Mann" and "Jab Tak".

Amaal deleted his post hours after it went viral.

The composer then shared an ‘Instagram Story’ in which he thanked fans for the love and support and requested the media "to not harass" his family.

"Please don't sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability. It's a request. It's taken a lot for me to open up and it is a very tough time for me. I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers. Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love and peace (sic)" he wrote.