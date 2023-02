Music composer Ricky Kej bags his third Grammy Award

Los Angeles: Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, has won his third Grammy Award for the album 'Divine Tides' and dedicated the honour to his home country, India.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band ‘The Police’, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the duo earned the gramophone trophy in the best immersive audio album winner category. They had won a Grammy in the best new age album category for the same album last year.

"Congrats ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ winner - 'Divine Tides' Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Copeland Music, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej)," announced the Recording Academy, the organisation behind Grammy Awards, on its official ‘Twitter’ page on Sunday night.

Kej said he was "grateful" for the recognition.

"Just won my third Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. Copeland Music. Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park," the composer captioned a series of pictures on his ‘Twitter’ page.

Other nominees in the category were: Christina Aguilera ('Aguilera'), The Chainsmokers ('Memories... Do Not Open'), Jane Ira Bloom ('Picturing the Invisible- Focus 1') and Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondeheimsolistene ('Tuvahyun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World').

'Divine Tides' is a nine-song album that aims to deliver the message that "each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally".

Kej took home his first Grammy in the best new age album category for 'Winds of Samsara' back in 2015.

As part of his work with ‘The Police’, Copeland has won five Grammys. With Kej as collaborator, this is his second award.