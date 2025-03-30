Music and memories

Music composer and singer Anupam Roy celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of ‘Killbill Society’ at Howrah’s Belilious Park, which is now home to India’s tallest observation tower.

The evening witnessed the presence of Koushani Mukherjee, Sandipta Sen, Biswanath Basu and Arijita Mukhopadhyay, along with director Srijit Mukherji. The highlight of the event was the exclusive premiere of ‘Shondhe Naamey’, the third music video from the ‘Killbill Society’ album.

“Working with Srijit is always a journey of rediscovery. He pushes the boundaries of storytelling through music and this album is no exception,” said Anupam.