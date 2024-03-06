‘Murder Mubarak’ role gave Vijay Varma a break from bad boy characters

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for his upcoming project ‘Murder Mubarak’, recently shared that his role as a lawyer in the upcoming film gave him a break from his dark characters.

The actor spoke with the media at the trailer launch of ‘Murder Mubarak’ and offered insights into his role, shedding light on the complexities of his character, Akash Oberoi.

He told the media, “It’s a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it’s a mystery, I won’t reveal much.”

Delving further into his character, Varma hinted at Oberoi’s persona, revealing, “But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer and his heart is broken. That’s all I know. He has a love-and-hate relationship with this club and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now.”

Vijay Varma’s portrayal of Akash Oberoi promises to be a departure from his previous roles.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dahaad’ star also has ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’ in the pipeline.