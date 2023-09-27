‘Mumbai Diaries’ Season 2 to premiere on October 6

‘Prime Video’ announced the worldwide premiere date of the second season of one of its most anticipated medical dramas, ‘Mumbai Diaries’. Premiering on October 6, the second season will unfold with the doctors, trainees and staff of Bombay General Hospital dealing with the aftermath of the terror attacks and their personal struggles that follow, juxtaposing it against the devastation brought by the Mumbai floods. The intricately woven narrative tells a gripping tale of the human spirit and perseverance in the face of diversity.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of ‘Emmay Entertainment’. The series brings back the highly versatile ensemble star cast from the previous season, which includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

“We are always looking for stories that deeply resonate with our diverse customers. ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is one such series that appeals to a wide audience with its gritty, immersive, edge-of-the-seat narrative. It also looks at the human behind the first responder, in the fast-paced world of an emergency room,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of ‘Hindi Originals’, ‘Prime Video India’.

He added, “The second season of ‘Mumbai Diaries’ propels the narrative of the medical team at Bombay General Hospital forward, by putting them at the centre of a literal and metaphorical storm.”