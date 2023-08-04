Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at IFFM 2023 gala

Mrunal Thakur is set to be honoured with the prestigious ‘Diversity in Cinema Award’ at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The award is in recognition of her outstanding performances across diverse roles and languages in the world of Indian cinema.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the ‘Diversity in Cinema Award’ at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures,” Mrunal said.

She added, “As an artist, I’ve always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I've had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema.”

The ‘Diversity in Cinema Award’ is set to be conferred upon Mrunal during the festival’s highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11. This recognition comes as she marks a pivotal milestone in her career: one year of a successful foray into the world of South Indian cinema.

From her impactful portrayal of Sonia in ‘Love Sonia’ to her captivating performance as Sita Mahalakshmi in her debut Telugu film, Mrunal has effortlessly crossed linguistic boundaries to make her mark. Her cinematic journey has transcended linguistic barriers, with notable contributions to Hindi, Telugu and Marathi cinema. She has also worked on acclaimed OTT projects such as ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’.

Mrunal’s remarkable rise in the southern film industry has seen her share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan.