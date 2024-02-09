Mrunal Thakur talks about being body-shamed

Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut with ‘Love Sonia’, got a lot of critical acclaim for it. But somehow, her fans have noticed and Mrunal agreed that she’s not gotten the same opportunities in Bollywood that South movies like ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’ have given her. Mrunal is getting a lot of love for these movies.

In a recent interview with a leading media house, the actor said that she’s tired of telling makers in Bollywood to cast her. She said that Hindi cinema is giving her opportunities, but they are not as good as Sita, Yashna or Sonia and she doesn’t want to settle for anything less now. She wants to do parts that push her as an actor and for that, she’s not afraid, even if she has to play a mother or sister on screen.

Apart from being stereotyped, Mrunal also spoke about body-shaming. The actor said that there was a maker who didn’t cast her because the person said that he didn’t see her in a sexy role or didn’t find her sexy enough. She added that even her dead skin on the toe is sexy, but she doesn’t constantly have to show that side.

Mrunal said that she wants to be neutral so that directors can mould her into different characters. She wants to be the clay that can be moulded into different parts. She added that a lot depends on one’s definition of sexy. She stated that for her, having a good conversation is sexy. She recalled the time when she first did a song and people told her, “No don’t do these. You need to lose weight.” Mrunal slammed these comments.