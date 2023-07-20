Mrunal Thakur shares her experience working with Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal Thakur forayed into the South film industry with ‘Sita Ramam’. She shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in the film, which did exceptionally well at the box office. It was recently confirmed that Mrunal will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in a movie, which is tentatively titled ‘VD 13’. She has begun prep work for the film with the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star.

In an official statement, Mrunal Thakur shared her excitement about working with Vijay Deverakonda in the new film. She also mentioned that the actor can bring ‘great spark’ to the screen.

“I’m looking forward to working with Vijay, as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently, we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon. Sharing screen space with Vijay is something I’m excited about. Whatever role he plays on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark to the screen when he’s in front of the camera. With each passing film, he’s given such memorable characters that have become etched into our memories, be it Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in ‘Arjun Reddy’ or Vijay Anthony in ‘Mahanati’,” said Mrunal.

Thakur also spoke about getting a warm welcome down South.

“Right from the start, when I started working on ‘Sita Ramam’, I was instantly welcomed with extreme warmth and love from the members and people from the South film industry. The industry has some of the finest actors in the country and I’m grateful that I’m getting a chance to share screen space with them. Whether it’s Dulquer, Nani or now Vijay, they are such different actors with very different fan bases. It’s never a dull day for me on set. With the love I got for ‘Sita Ramam’, I hope I receive the same love for my upcoming movies ‘Hi Naana’ and ‘VD13’,” added Mrunal.