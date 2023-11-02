New Delhi: Mrunal Thakur is looking forward to featuring in more comedies after her ‘Aankh Micholi’ director Umesh Shukla praised her comic timing in the upcoming film. The film marks the first comedy for her, who has mostly starred in dramatic roles in movies such as ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’ and ‘Sita Ramam’.

In the light-hearted family comedy, she plays a young woman, Paro, who suffers from night blindness and her family is trying to get her married by hiding the condition.

“There are festivities around. It’s the best time for the film to be released because we desperately need a comedy to watch with our family and friends. It’s the first comedy film in my career. The best compliment I have gotten from Umesh sir is that my comic timing is good and I should consider more comedy films, which I am. I really want to entertain my audience and make them laugh because not many comedy films are being made that we can watch with our families,” Thakur told the top news agency.

‘Aankh Micholi’, also starring Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi and Divya Dutta, has hit the screens today. According to the official synopsis, the film is set around an Indian wedding and showcases the ‘madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans’.

Working with Rawal, known for his impeccable timing in films such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’ and ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, was like going to comedy school, added Thakur.

“The only fact is that I got paid to be in this school. In every scene, there was a learning process. Every day, Abhimanyu and I were learning something because we were new to this genre. We would always stick to the lines. What I learnt from Paresh ji is that you don’t have to rote-learn the lines. You just have to go with the flow and be impromptu. If you’re not alert, somebody else will take away the scene,” she said.

The 31-year-old actor said she likes clean and quirky comedies. “I don’t like comedies where people insult each other based on their physical appearance. I don’t think I can take insults really well. I won’t laugh. I’ll end up saying something crazy. I like clean comedy, not the ‘WhatsApp’ jokes. I don’t get dark humour, sometimes. I’m a tube light in that kind of case. I prefer light comedy. I don’t understand political satire, so I often ask people, ‘How is it a comedy’?”