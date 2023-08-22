Mrunal Thakur gets candid about playing Adhira in ‘Made in Heaven 2’

Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her character Adhira in ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She said that she wanted to dedicate her role to all the women across the globe who are going through abuse.

Talking about playing an abused woman, Mrunal said that she remembers saying an absolute ‘yes’ when she heard the story. The actor wanted to dedicate it to all the women across the globe who are going through abuse.

Mrunal also recalled her friends and family calling and telling her that they know what she’d have done if she was Adhira in real life. According to her, ‘this is what makes one a very good actor because you are not this person, but you are portraying the character with so much conviction on screen’. Thakur added that she’s happy that, as an actor, she’s getting to play roles that make a difference in society.

Mrunal is one actor who has been quite active in both Bollywood and the South film industry. Talking about the same, she told a leading media house that it’s a blessing for her as an actor to be able to face the camera irrespective of the medium or language. According to her, right now there’s no culture of a hero or a heroine. The content and screenplay are supreme. These two things decide how much the film will resonate with the audience. She added that she’s very happy that she is finally getting the opportunity to do the kind of work she always wanted to do.

On the work front, Mrunal recently announced her next Telugu film, in which she will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is also a part of ‘Hi Nanna’, in which she stars opposite Nani. In Bollywood, she’ll be seen in ‘Pippa’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli.