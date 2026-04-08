Mrunal Thakur calls Ranveer Singh her ‘lucky charm’ amid Dhurandhar’s success

Mrunal Thakur heaped praise on Ranveer Singh and called him her ‘lucky charm’ while celebrating the massive box office success of his latest release, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, which has reportedly crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal opened up about her admiration for Ranveer and how he played a pivotal role in her journey.

“My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model and when that commercial hit the screens… It was then that filmmakers started noticing me and that is how... I give my credit to him and this man has really helped me. Such a positive person deserves all the success,” she said.

Praising his performance in the film, she added, “The acting wasn’t surface level. It had depth and layers. I didn't watch it as Ranveer Singh. I only saw it as Hamza. It was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster! He can do everything.”

‘Dhurandhar 2’, which was released in theatres on March 19 across Hindi and South Indian languages with paid previews on March 18, continues the story of an Indian spy navigating high-stakes operations.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of ‘Dacoit’, co-starring Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap, which is set to hit screens on April 10.