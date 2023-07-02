Mrunal Thakur believes in sharing her relationship experiences

In the past, actors used to keep their relationships hidden, but nowadays, many actors openly showcase their romantic partnerships. Mrunal Thakur, while appreciating this shift, expressed gratitude for being born in an era where celebrities can discuss their relationships in public. She believes in sharing her experiences, including breakups, despite their personal nature, as they provide valuable lessons.

The Bollywood actor, while speaking to a media outlet, also mentioned that she is fortunate to be surrounded by people who are vocal about their feelings and relationships. However, Mrunal didn’t reveal her relationship status.

The ‘Gumraah’ star further stated that she would respect her partner’s wishes if he preferred to keep their relationship private, especially if her partner is not from the entertainment industry. As a public figure, she understands the implications but remains confident that marriage would not hinder her career. She also acknowledges the influence of individuals like Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia, who have openly discussed their relationships and helped normalise such conversations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Sita Raman’ star has received appreciation from all corners for her natural acting in R Balki’s segment in the recently released ‘Netflix’ anthology series ‘Lust Stories 2’.