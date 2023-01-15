Mozez Singh shares the journey of ‘Human’ from film to series

Mumbai: Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari-starrer series ‘Human’, which explores the twisted world of unethical human trials, was earlier planned as a movie, said Mozez Singh, the writer and co-director of the 2022 show.

The ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series, directed by Vipul Shah and Singh, revolves around the process of drug testing on humans and highlights the heart-wrenching reality of the corrupt and deceitful world of pharma companies, hospitals and politicians.

On the first anniversary of ‘Human’, Singh said he was thrilled when Vipul Shah approached him to make a feature film on human drug trials in 2019, but the desire to explore the subject in depth later lent itself to a series format.

“He initially offered me a film script on the world of human drug trials. As soon as I read the script, my mind started wandering in different directions. The subject was very interesting and we could do a lot more with it, but I needed more time. I looped in my co-writer Ishani Banerjee to ideate with me and then we came back with the story of what is now the show ‘Human’,” the director told the top news agency.

Known for the Vicky Kaushal-led 2016 film ‘Zubaan’, Singh said the team did extensive groundwork and research on the subject of human drug trials and realised the epicentre of this menace is Madhya Pradesh, where the show is set.

To present an authentic take on the subject, the team met researchers, doctors, brain specialists, heart specialists and others.

“We had consulting doctors on board who were constantly advising us on the right medical information for the show. We had surgeons helping us. We got a lot of support from the medical world and humanitarian worlds in Bhopal for six to seven months.”