Movie rivalry with Stallone got out of control: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Los Angeles: Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that his film rivalry with industry colleague Sylvester Stallone "got out of control" during the 1980s and 1990s.

The two actors emerged as action movie stars around the same time when Schwarzenegger released “The Terminator” and Stallone featured in “Rambo".

“We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme - we each had to have the best body. We had to kill more people in our films and we had to have the biggest guns. It got out of control and we tried to derail each other,” Schwarzenegger said during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show".

“Then when we both invested in ‘Planet Hollywood’, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends. He is a great human being and we are now inseparable,” he added.

The two action stars have worked together in the first two “Expendables” films and the 2013 action movie “Escape Plan".

Last year, Stallone had said that the two actors "really disliked each other immensely" for over two decades as their action movies clashed at the box office.

“So, the competition, because it’s his nature, he is very competitive and so am I and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we’ve become really good friends,” Stallone told ‘Forbes’.