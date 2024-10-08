Movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book 'Reminders of Him' in works

Los Angeles: ‘Universal Pictures’ has bought the rights to author Colleen Hoover's 2022 novel "Reminders of Him", following the box office success of the film adaptation of her book "It Ends With Us".

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, no director or stars are attached as of yet, but the studio has dated the film for February 13, 2026, release.

The book revolves around Kenna Rowan, who returns to town after serving a five-year jail term, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. However, things go the other way, making it difficult for her to make things how they were before. It sold over five million copies domestically and another 6.5 million copies globally.

Hoover, who wrote the screenplay for "Reminders of Him" with Lauren Levine, said that she is looking forward to the movie adaptation.

"I am excited as ‘Reminders of Him’ holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident ‘Universal’ is the right partner to do this story justice. What better way to launch ‘Heartbones Entertainment’, my company with producing partner Lauren Levine. Our aim is to create something quite special for everyone," she added.

Hoover and Levine will produce under their ‘Heartbones Entertainment’.

"It Ends With Us", which released in August, went on to do good numbers at the box office despite mixed reviews and receiving backlash for romanticising abuse.

It also made headlines for a reported feud between lead actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who directed the film as well.