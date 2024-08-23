Morally ambiguous characters more interesting: Bill Skarsgard

New Delhi: Hollywood star Bill Skarsgard, who is playing the lead role in the upcoming film ‘The Crow’, said that he is drawn to movies that explore conflicts within their characters.

Skarsgard, who is the son of Stellan Skarsgard and brother to actors Alexander, Gustaf and Valter Skarsgard, is popular for essaying the role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the horror movie ‘It’ and its sequel. He was also the lead villain in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.

In ‘The Crow’, a reboot of the 1994 cult movie of the same name, the Swedish actor stars as Eric as well as the titular Crow, a musician who is resurrected and decides to avenge his and his fiancée’s (played by FKA Twigs) death.

“Morally ambiguous characters are more interesting to me than the traditional, straightforward, kind of black and white hero archetype. The more conflict within the hero, the more interesting it is. That’s the kind of movie that I’m drawn to watching as well. If it’s too black and white, it doesn’t feel truthful to me,” the 34-year-old actor told the top news agency in an international roundtable.