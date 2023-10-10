'Monster', 'Maestro' and 'Kennedy' part of Jio MAMI fest line-up

Mumbai: Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on Monday announced its line-up for 2023 that will feature big titles like Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Monster", Bradley Cooper's Oscar tipped "Maestro", Anurag Kashayp's "Kennedy" and Justine Triet's Palme d'Or winning movie "Anatomy of a Fall".

The festival, which will run from October 27 to November 5, will showcase over 250 films with a special focus on contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia here.

According to the organisers, the gala boasts of over 40 world premieres, 45 Asia premieres, 70 South Asia premieres and 13 sections.

Besides "Monster", "Maestro" and "Anatomy of a Fall", Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's impressive ‘World Cinema’ line-up also includes "Perfect Days" by Wim Wenders, "Beyond Utopia" by Madeleine Gavin, "The Daughters of Fire" by Pedro Costa, "In Our Day" by Hong Sang-soo, "Strange Way of Life" by Pedro Almodóvar, "The Old Oak" by Ken Loach, "Fallen Leaves" by Aki Kaurismäki and "La Chimera" by Alice Rohrwacher.

Kashyap's crime noir "Kennedy" will be screened under ‘Gala Premier South Asia’ section alongside "Sharmajee ki Beti" by Tahira Kashyap and "Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa" by Rajat Kapoor.

Films such as "Mithya" by Sumant Bhat, "Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana)" by Leesa Gazi, "The Red Suitcase" by Fidel Devkota are part of the ‘South Asia Competition’.

In the ‘Focus South Asia (Non-Competition)’ segment, the titles include "All India Rank" by Varun Grover, "Pushtaini" by Vinod Rawat, "Stolen" by Karan Tejpal and "Mai" by Milin Dhamade.

The slate for ‘Icons South Asia’ features Vikramaditya Motwane's "Indi(r)a's Emergency", "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" by Anand Patwardhan, "Paradise" by Prasanna Vithanage and "Something Like an Autobiography" by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

A special section called ‘After Dark’, curated by Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival's Jongsuk Thomas Nam, will showcase the restored version of Park Chan-wook's "Oldboy", which completes 20 years of its release in November; "Late Night with the Devil" by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes; "Dream Scenario" by Kristoffer Borgli and "Night of the Bride" by Virat Pal.

In the ‘Recap’ segment, films from the years 2020 and 2022 such as "The Rapist" by Aparna Sen, "Dostojee" by Prasun Chatterjee and "A Night of Knowing Nothing" by Payal Kapadia will be shown.