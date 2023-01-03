Money & Fame Are Just By-Products Of Your Work: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui began his on-screen journey with small roles and has even taken on projects where he had just a few scenes. However, now that he is an established name in the film industry, he has said that he will not take up small roles, even if someone offers him Rs 25 crores.

In a new interview, Nawazuddin said that he had played many small roles in his career.

"And I am done with that. Now, I won't do a small role even if you offer me Rs 25 crores for the part. I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work," Nawazuddin told a leading media house.

He added, "We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe that enhance yourself as much that money and fame become your slaves and run after you."

Much before he rose to national fame with his portrayal of Faisal Khan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012), Nawazuddin appeared in several films. He played the role of a waiter in Manoj Bajpayee's 1999 cop drama 'Shool'.

He also had short interrogation scenes as a terrorist in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Talaash' and Anurag Kashyap's 'Black Friday'. He had a heartwarming scene as a pickpocket in which he shared screen space with Sunil Dutt. It was for Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai MBBS.

Nawazuddin was last seen as the antagonist in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

The actor has an interesting lineup of films slated for release soon. He will play the role of a transwoman in 'Haddi'. It is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who also co-wrote it with Adamya Bhalla. He also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in the pipeline. He will also be seen in 'Bole Chudiya', 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra' and 'Afwah'.