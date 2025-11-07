Mona Singh talks about kissing Bobby Deol in ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan announced himself to the entire world with his directorial debut, ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The series stole everyone’s heart with its cameos, offbeat storytelling and its very controversial climax. Mona Singh, who was an integral part of the latter, recently talked about her experience of filming the series and how she had to psyche herself up before shooting for the song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’.

While talking to ‘Zoom’ about her upcoming film ‘Thodhe Door Thode Paas’, Mona was asked about ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ and how she felt during filming. The actress lauded Aryan for his clarity of thought and said that the debutante director was involved with every single aspect of filming. She gave the example of shooting the climax scene, where the relationship between Mona and Bobby Deol’s character is revealed. She revealed that Aryan always knew how he wanted to shoot the scene and that she is very glad that he went with his gut.

She said, “Aryan was so clear that he wanted it that way. That slow-motion shot without music and audio worked wonders. Because the moment you see it, you want to go back, because you can’t believe it and just go, ‘What? What was that?’”

One of the clever things Aryan and his co-creators did was establish the relationship between Mona and Bobby through the song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ from the movie ‘Gupt’ (1997). ‘Gupt’ is called ‘Sailab’ in the series and even though Mona wasn’t a part of the original song, Aryan directed Mona to perform the entire song as if she were dancing right beside Bobby. Then she was edited into the old music video, which was then used as the seed of doubt that the two actors might have been involved with each other romantically during the filming of ‘Sailab’.

Mona talked about that scene in particular and said, “I actually danced for the music video and it was very tricky, because you had to keep in mind the framing of the original song as well. Even the kiss that I gave to Bobby, I was kissing this man wearing a full blue costume. I mean, I died seeing the costume. I went, ‘I am wearing that?’ I was just telling myself to calm down and Aryan was showing me every single move because he was very sure of how he was going to shoot it. He loves to perform and he is very good with his comic timing.”

Coming back to the climax, Mona said that nobody could believe what happened after they watched it. She mentioned that she got hundreds of calls and texts from people she knew, who were all shocked to see how the story ended. “So many of my friends and past producers called me late in the night and texted me after watching the last scene. Everybody said, ‘What the hell. What is this?’. It was a very crazy climax,” said Mona.