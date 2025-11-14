Mona Singh reveals she asked SRK to leave the set during ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ sequence

Aryan Khan’s reimagining of the 1990s hit ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ from ‘Gupt’, featuring Bobby Deol, became one of the most talked-about climaxes in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’. Now, Mona Singh shared a behind-the-scenes moment that left everyone amused - she actually asked Shah Rukh Khan to leave the set while she was filming the scene.

Mona, who is currently basking in the success of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ and ‘Thode Door Thode Paas’, recalled the day they shot the iconic climax. Speaking to ‘News18’, she said, “Sir, you cannot be here! I can’t do this in front of you.” She added that Shah Rukh Khan laughed and told her, “Mona, what do you mean? You have to be professional.” But she insisted, “Not in front of you, please leave!”

Mona recently shared that filming the sequence was quite challenging because she had to match the original song’s framing precisely. She revealed that even the kiss scene with Bobby was shot opposite a man dressed entirely in a blue costume, which left her momentarily questioning the situation.

She added that Aryan guided her through every move, describing him as someone who knows exactly what he wants and has an excellent sense of comic timing.

Recalling the finale episode of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ with a laugh, Mona said that it took everyone by surprise. She mentioned that several of her friends and producers called her late at night after watching the last scene, all reacting in disbelief and amusement at the unexpected climax.