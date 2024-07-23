Mona Singh recalls facing ageism in Bollywood

Mona Singh discussed how OTT platforms are changing the narrative and her experiences with ageism in the film industry. She also talked about the difficulties she faced in her 30s and the advantages that digital mediums have brought.

During a conversation with a leading media house, Mona revealed that she realised nothing positive was happening to her when she decided to take a break from television.

“It happened in my 30s. There was a gap because I wasn’t doing TV as I wanted to challenge myself as an actor. I was experimenting with theatre then. That was the time when there was this lull and it made me wonder, ‘Is that really happening to me? I am not getting roles because I am 34-35’,” she said.

Mona said that the phase didn’t last long as she realised she had much more to do as digital mediums took off in 2017. “The kind of stories and even storytelling has changed. It’s much bolder and more creative. There are a lot many parts for me to play. Also, characters are no longer just black and white and you can do grey shades, without being judged.”

The ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ star continued by saying that her goals as an actor haven’t changed. She aspires to play roles that stretch her acting abilities and demand more of her.

Mona said that she wishes to play a cop, do action scenes and wants to explore every genre. “When it comes to picking projects, the script needs to make me go ‘wow’ and move me. It should have an impact and give me sleepless nights worrying about how I would do it,” Mona stated.

She also acknowledged turning down and then accepting new projects as she doesn’t want to carry the baggage of visiting the set and then being unhappy. She said it would be unfair not just to the filmmaker but also to her.